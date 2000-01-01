Who We're Looking For

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is shaping the future of customer experience by partnering with iconic brands to create meaningful connections across voice, chat, email, and social media. Fueled by cutting-edge technology and a team that’s all-in on making brands thrive, we’re setting the bar in quality-driven support.

About the Job

We are currently hiring Inbound Customer Service Representatives!

Are you a problem solver? Do you like making meaningful connections with people? Are you interested in a rewarding career working with the world’s most exciting brands?

Our Customer Service Representatives are passionate about delighting customers by making every interaction an unforgettable experience - whether that’s through inbound calls, emails, and/or chats. We want people with personality, who love making an impact with every customer interaction.

We also want people with drive and ambition - people who want a career, not just a job. Punctuality, performance, and positivity will set you up for success!

Benefits of Working as a Customer Service Representative:

Flexible schedules

Competitive salary - $18 - $18.50

Industry-leading benefits - Health, Dental, Vision, 401(k)

401(k) Amazing career growth opportunities

Working as a Customer Service Representative, You Will:

Assist all customers through inbound calls, emails, and/or chats.

Communicate a variety of information to the customer.

Be an active listener and help resolve customer inquiries.

Provide a meaningful and positive experience with every customer interaction.

Learn and retain a thorough working knowledge of all existing and new products and services.

Working as a Customer Service Representative, You Have:

A high school diploma (or equivalent).

6 months – 1 year of customer service experience.

Great communication skills, both verbal and written

The ability to be consistently ready to work and on time as scheduled.

The understanding you will be working on-site at our state-of-the-art campus in Mesa, AZ



Availability: Full time (some shifts may depend on availability).

Ready to apply? Submit your application and one of our recruiters will reach out via email/phone/text to learn more about you and connect you to this exciting opportunity!

IntouchCX is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, protected Veteran status, age, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Any applicant who, because of a disability, needs accommodation or assistance in completing an application or at any time during the application process should contact the Recruiting department and/or the Human Resources department. IntouchCX also provides reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities consistent with its obligations under the law.

By signing this application, the applicant consents to IntouchCX collecting, using and retaining their personal information for purposes relating to the application process and if hired, the employment relationship. Any and all personal information collected is held in the strictest confidence and in accordance with all applicable Privacy Laws.

U.S Department of Labor Posters